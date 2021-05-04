Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 217,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

