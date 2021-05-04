Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.61. 122,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,260. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.