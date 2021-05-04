Opus Capital Group LLC Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,172,332 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

