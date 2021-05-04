Opus Capital Group LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

