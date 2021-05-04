Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.99. 392,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.