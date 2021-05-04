Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. 6,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,026. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

