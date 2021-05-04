Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 811 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $14,545,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.