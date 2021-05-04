Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

