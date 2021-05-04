Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $227.19 million and $52.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00086876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00069938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.00871613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.39 or 0.10102038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

