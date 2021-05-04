Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 195 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 72.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

IPGP opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

