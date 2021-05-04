Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 200 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,975,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.93 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

