Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Endo International were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endo International stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Endo International plc has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.