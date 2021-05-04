O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $554.96 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $373.14 and a 1 year high of $561.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.06 and a 200 day moving average of $469.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

