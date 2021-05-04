Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

