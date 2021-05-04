OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $58.50

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $55.81. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Truist upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,570. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

