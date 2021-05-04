Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 5,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

