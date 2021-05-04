Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.32 million-$51.32 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE:OR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 535,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.