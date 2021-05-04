OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. OST has a total market capitalization of $29.08 million and $3.02 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00079245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00860477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.09924079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00044776 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

