Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

