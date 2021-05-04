Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.57. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $99.35 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.