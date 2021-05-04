Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.57. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $99.35 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

