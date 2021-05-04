Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

