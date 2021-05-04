PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

