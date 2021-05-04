Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

PARR stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Par Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.