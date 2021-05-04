Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $205,747.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

