Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.88. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $211.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

