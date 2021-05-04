Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 7,298 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

