Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 86.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $148.44 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -224.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

