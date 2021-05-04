Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

