Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,094 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $106,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,780 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

