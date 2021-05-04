Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,642,000 after buying an additional 406,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 2,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,951. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.