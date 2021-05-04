Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,016 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,399. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

