Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. 200,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $80.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.