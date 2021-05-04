Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $31.78 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,086,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,783,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 232,603 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,354. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

