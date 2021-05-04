PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 1.2%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78. 1,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

