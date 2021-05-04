Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$39.49. The company had a trading volume of 253,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.33. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$30.75 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.