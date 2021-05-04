Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 647.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,306,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

