Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $953,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.