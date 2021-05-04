Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 14.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xilinx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

