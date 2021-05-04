Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

