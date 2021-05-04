Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 215 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

