Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 7,292 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

VNT opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

