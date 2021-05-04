Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 413 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

NYSE WEC opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

