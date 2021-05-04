Passage Bio (PASG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 5,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,856. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

PASG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

