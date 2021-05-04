Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.07. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 25,408 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

