Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Paycom Software worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.61.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $21.01 on Tuesday, hitting $357.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.58 and a 200-day moving average of $399.61. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.27 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

