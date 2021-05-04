PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 345.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 105.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 29.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,159,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $11.29 on Tuesday, reaching $247.80. 458,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.31 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.84 and a 200 day moving average of $237.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

