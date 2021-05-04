PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.59. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBFX opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

