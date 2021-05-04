PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 327.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $294.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

