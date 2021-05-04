PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Up 51.5% This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $97.35 million and $4.62 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00084958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00871998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.98 or 0.09878068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00043956 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 639,758,132 coins and its circulating supply is 161,027,393 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

