Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.95

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 4826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,081,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 81,217 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

